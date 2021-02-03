The number of positive Covid-19 active cases and hospitalizations continue to point toward progress in local counties.
While some county health departments have stopped posting regular updates, others continue to report a decline in positive cases.
As of early this week, Brown County reported 1,083 positive cases, with 31 deaths, 2 hospitalizations and 12 active cases. Nemaha County announced on Tuesday 1,414 positive cases, 50 deaths, no current hospitalizations and 9 active cases.
On their Facebook page, the Jackson County Health Department stated last week that the county had 45 active cases, as well as a new death. Atchison County reports 22 active cases and 1,449 overall, with 13 deaths and 4 hospitalizations. As part of Nebraska’s Southeast District Health Department, Richardson County is currently reporting 652 total cases and 18 deaths. While not publicly reporting case information, the KDHE website shows Doniphan County with 901 total cases.
Of those counties, Atchison and Doniphan still have mask mandates in place, while Jackson, Brown and Nemaha Counties have lifted their mandates. Sabetha recently rescinded its mask requirement. The City of Hiawatha still has a mask mandate in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.