A few local schools have already seen the impact of novel COVID-19 Coronavirus as the 2020-21 school year has just gotten underway for most local schools and some haven't even started yet.
Hiawatha schools are set to start on Wednesday for kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders and the remaining students return on Thursday. Athletic events have already gotten underway as practices started two weeks ago and tennis saw action late last week, along with middle school volleyball earlier this week.
However as Hiawatha begins to kick off varsity competitions, news from area schools could impact schedules this fall. Some events have already seen postponements.
On Tuesday, Troy USD 429 - which started school on Thursday, Aug. 27 - announced a temporary closure of its middle and high school facilities on Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 case. All activities were canceled for Monday night, as well as a volleyball quad for Troy High School at Onaga. PreK-sixth grades were in session and buses were scheduled to run, according to the district's Facebook page. The school is working with the Doniphan County Health Department to do contact tracing - the Health Department will contact the families of the students who may have been in close contact with the student who tested positive.
Hiawatha High's football team is scheduled to play the Troy Trojans at home on Friday night. HHS Athletic Director Kim Lillie said that administration at Troy is planning to notify her sometime on Tuesday of the status of Friday night's game.
Hiawatha is planning to recognize seniors prior to the game - recognition of football, girls tennis, cross country, flags, band and cheerleading groups will be at 6:30 p.m. on the track.
