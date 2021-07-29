The Brown County Health Department has updated COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to figures posted by the Health Department Wednesday, there have been 32 new cases so far in July and the county has seen a total of six variants - 2 alpha and 4 delta. Delta spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another, compared to earlier strains.
Thirty-five percent of the Brown County population age 12 years and older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Brown County Health Department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for 12 years and older. Call 785-742-2505 to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.