COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Brown County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Monday, there have been 142,059 cases statewide, 4,777 hospitalizations, 1,456 deaths and 642,229 negative tests.
According to Monday’s figures, Brown County was showing 660 positive cases, Nemaha County 926, Jackson 629, Doniphan 434 and Atchison County 799.
County Health Department officials report that they are several days behind on contacting cases and are continuing to utilize KDHE for assistance with disease investigation and contact tracing.
“Our office is trying our best to keep up with the rise in cases,” according to a statement on the Brown County Health Department’s Facebook page. “We are continuing to utilize KDHE to assist with contact tracing and disease investigation. If you have received a positive test result please isolate and quarantine your entire household. We also ask that you contact the people you have been in close contact with and encourage them to quarantine as well. Our staff here at the health department or a KDHE disease investigator will be in contact with you as soon as possible. Both our health department and KDHE are several days behind with contacting positive cases. Please continue to wear a mask in public and practice social distancing. Thank you for being patient with our office as we work around the clock to keep up with our case investigations.”
In addition, the county has approved a mask order in effect until Dec. 7, when it will be revisited.
