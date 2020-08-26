As school is returning to session around the region, the concern for COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks is also increasing.
Many schools have already started school - including Horton and Sabetha. Doniphan West is set to start Aug. 31 and Hiawatha on Sept. 2. Many schools have mask protocols in place and all have an approved Learning Plan and a Plan B, so-to-speak - meaning if cases start occurring there are plans in place for quarantining of students and faculty and continuing education in a hybrid or remote learning atmosphere.
In Hiawatha, the district has developed a plan to go to transition into hybrid or remote phases if the conditions require a decision to do so. Hybrid would include roughly half of the school population on site Monday and Tuesday and the other half in school Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be for disinfecting and all students would be logging into classes remotely. When students are not on site, they would be required to engage in remote learning.
In Kansas, the Kansas State Activities Association allowed athletic practices to begin Aug. 17, and left decisions on sporting events up to individual districts. Across the state, many sporting events have been canceled already as schools have seen entire teams quarantined and opening dates pushed back. Some schools have canceled entire seasons.
So far rescheduling has affected local schools Royal Valley and Jackson Heights, but the domino effect has rippled out to affect dates on the calendar at Hiawatha and Horton with the potential to continue.
Local colleges are back in session and many are reporting COVID cases already. Benedictine College had 74 positive cases on Wednesday and the first day of classes was just last week on Aug. 19, however students moved in Aug. 14-15.
Highland Community College saw close to a dozen cases on campus this summer, however the last reported cases was July 31 and Stacy Simmer, HCC marketing director, said there are not any cases on campus currently. Missouri Western became aware of eight cases affecting students, according to a report in the St. Joseph News-Press on Sunday.
The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Washburn University and Peru State University are also combating the virus and many classes have gone online only at those colleges.
Governor Laura Kelly continues to meet with education officials and just this week had an educational meeting with Kansas teachers via Zoom about the upcoming year. She continues to promote caution in the schools and had encouraged all Kansas schools to start after Labor Day. Many decided to start on time, or only push back the start date a week but some schools have made a decision to wait.
Kansas numbers reported on Wednesday had reached 39,937 with 437 deaths and 2,226 hospitalizations. In the U.S. there have been 5.8 million cases with 179,000 deaths and worldwide 23.9 million cases with 820,000 deaths and 15.6 million recovered.
Locally, Brown County reported 64 cases, with 0 deaths, three hospitalizations and 51 recovered.
Local county numbers include Atchison with 157 as of Monday's numbers, Nemaha with 55 and Doniphan County with 59.
For Kansas COVID-19 updates go to www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.
