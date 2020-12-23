Whether it was a well-timed mask mandate or a Christmas miracle that did the trick, active cases of COVID-19 in Brown County have been on the downhill slide for weeks now.
As of Tuesday, the Brown County Health Department released updated numbers showing the county dropping from 58 active cases a week ago to 37.
Despite the lower numbers, the death toll continues to rise, as 5 additional COVID-related deaths were announced, moving the number to 18. Brown County shows a total of 895 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5 currently hospitalized.
In the area, Nemaha County has climbed to 1295 cases as reported by the Nemaha County Health Department, with 45 deaths and 44 active cases. Doniphan County is now at 673 total cases, with 46 active and 5 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.