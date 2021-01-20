The Brown County Health Department has released updated Covid-19 numbers for the county, with signs pointing to improved conditions in the area.
Total cases have climbed to 1,060, with active cases and deaths both sitting at 29. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 being hospitalized in the county.
A representative of the Health Department shared the opinion that opening businesses and government offices should be acceptable with the use of masks. The rep also shared that the county has not received advanced notice as to the number of vaccines that will be coming in, and she did not expect that change in the near future.
The county Health Department has partnered with Emergency Management and set some vaccination dates in February for law enforcement, fire department personnel and people age 65 and older. In addition, the health department is collecting names of people interested in being vaccinated. See other stories in this issue for more information.
The State health department shows Doniphan County at 843 total cases, while the county health department reported 37 active cases earlier this week. In Nemaha County, total cases have climbed to 1,398, with 50 deaths, while hospitalizations are at 0 and the number of active cases of Covid-19 have been cut to 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.