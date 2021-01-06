The sun has set on 2020, and the relief over an arbitrary date on the calendar may have never been greater.
Work, sports, school and nearly every other aspect of daily life was put on hold early on in 2020, as the Coronavirus pandemic took nearly 2 million lives across the world and branded the year as a symbol of global suffering and dissension. Despite the year highlighting division in local communities, the country and the entire world, a renewed sense of hope seems to permeate the early days of 2021, as if a collective sigh of relief rang in the new year.
As 2019 wore down, reports of a dangerous new virus in Wuhan, China had been garnering national attention for months, though public concern was not yet piqued. The first case of COVID-19 turned up in the U.S. on Jan. 20, with the White House forming a Coronavirus Task Force just nine days later. By early February, cases were being reported across the country, and early rumblings of a potential medical equipment shortage began to surface.
A month later, as many states began to announce their first cases of the virus, California declared a state of emergency. Misinformation and incorrect information spread rapidly as much of the country wondered if this was another Bird Flu or something more serious. On March 7, Kansas confirmed its first COVID-19 case, and just days later, the NBA suspended their season. Shortly after that, major universities began to shut down in-person learning, with much of the nation following suit. As the nation’s total cases eclipsed 2,000 on March 11, President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency.
The number of cases in United States ballooned to 164,000 by the end of the March, as states began to issue stay-at-home orders and shut down schools. Kansas became the 22nd state to declare such an order on March 30, just three days after the government passed the CARES Act to support American workers, families and small businesses. The economy and the regular flow of American life ground to a near halt. The virus continued to spread across the country, surpassing the million mark by the end of April. By early May, many states were extending their stay-at-home orders, while a few began to re-open their states in phases. Mask mandates were issued, though rarely enforced.
The rate of increase in cases slowed over the early summer months, though not to the degree predicted by experts. Optimistic that the worst was behind us, the CDC suggested reopening schools, and much of the economy was operational again, though to varying degrees. By mid-July, numbers were back on the rise, as the U.S. would record the highest single-day hike in cases in the world. Social justice issues and a contentious Presidential election shifted the national focus, but numbers consistently climbed through the early fall, and by November, over a million new cases were reported weekly. In December, with several variants of a Coronavirus vaccine nearing approval, a secondary strand of COVID-19 that originated in the United Kingdom was found in patients in Colorado, California and Florida.
As 2020 concluded, a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine was shipped to hospitals around the country, with front line medical workers receiving the first doses. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced in early January that the state had surpassed its goal of performing over one million tests before the end of the year. To date, Kansas has recorded 234,390 positive cases of COVID-19, with 2,897 deaths. The United States reports over 21 million cases and nearly 360,000 deaths.
The prognosis for 2021 appears more positive, as more and more vaccines will roll out throughout the early months of the year, as those most vulnerable — the elderly and healthcare workers — are finally gaining a layer of protection. A certain amount of trepidation lingers, as the future seems less certain than it did 365 days ago — the term “new normal” is often muttered and almost always followed by a question mark.
The outcome of the new year will largely rest with how we respond as a nation, whether division and dissent will trump hope and compassion, or whether we respond as our country so often has in times of great loss, by coming together and lifting each other up to face an uncertain future as a united front.
