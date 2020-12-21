In order to increase Covid-19 testing for Brown County and the surrounding area, Brown County Health Department and Brown County Emergency Management is partnering with the State of Kansas’ Department of Health and Environment to provide free, expanded testing opportunities.
Testing is free of charge and does not require insurance or identification. Testing is open to all, regardless of medical necessity (i.e., the presence of Covid-19 symptoms or close contact with someone who has Covid-19).
In Brown County, drive thru testing will be available at the Old Horton National Guard Armory 444 East 15th St., Horton, Kansas from 9:00am to 5:30pm Monday thru Saturday. Testing will begin on Tuesday Dec. 22 and will be closed on Dec 24, Dec 25, and Jan. 1. Appointments can be made at GoGetTested.com/Kansas, though no appointment is required to receive a test. Do not eat, drink, or use tobacco for 30 minutes prior to receiving a test. WellHealth conducts saliva-based PCR testing that checks for active virus. Test results will be available within 48-96 hours.
For more information, visit GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
