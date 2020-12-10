I have been in healthcare for 46 years. 30 of those years have been in an executive level or as consultant coaching executive level positions in healthcare. During this time period, I cannot think of another time where every person, from frontline through leadership was ever challenged like we are being challenged today with this national pandemic related to COVID-19.
Our natural tendencies are to follow our normal comfort levels. I would challenge us to think outside the box and follow the science that we have learned since this pandemic and started over a year ago. It’s uncomfortable to potentially be the only advocate in a room wearing a mask. If we want to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus we are going to have to become comfortable with being uncomfortable and using peer pressure to follow the science. Why is this important? We know from the testing that we are doing in our community Hospital, in the County and nationwide that this virus is being community spread.
We recently implemented the following strategies which we use internally and recommend that our staff follow outside of work:
At the hospital, wear a mask if you are in a room with other people even if you are physically distanced from them. We encourage staff to take mask breaks when alone.
We have implemented peer accountability, like we did with handwashing, to hold each other accountable. If you see a person not wearing the mask appropriately, say something. This is a high reliability organization strategy to improve and hardwire the wearing of masks. While it can be very uncomfortable, it needs to be done. To demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy, our handwashing compliance from a number of years ago went from 44% to 98% in recent reporting periods.
When eating, we encourage staff to eat separately as much as possible and to physically distance.
Outside of work, we encourage our staff to wear masks when they are with other people outside their household members in an enclosed space even if they are physically distanced. This is a new way of thinking primarily based upon visiting with people who have had COVID-19.
This past Monday, I appreciated meeting with the Brown County Commissioners to provide a hospital update.
Since October 31 we have seen new cases of COVID-19 in five weeks and this represents almost 69% of the total cases. (See GRAPH) Since November 16 when Brown County Commission implemented the mandate, we have seen an increase of 432 cases (18 cases per day) which represents about 66% of the positive patients since October 31st. While the cases per day decreased in the past week, there is still a need to continue the mask mandate. Brown County Health Department Nurse, Robin Downard, shared there were 11 COVID deaths with another 10 deaths waiting for the death certificates to understand the cause of their death.
We started keeping low acuity COVID-19 patients because of our inability to transfer to a higher level of care because hospitals are full. Last week we had a peak census of 14 with nine of those patients being Covid positive. We are averaging almost 5 COVID-19 patients in our hospital. The care of the COVID-19 patients is very labor intensive with use of a lot of personal protective equipment.
We have also seen an increase of COVID-19 positive employees which is put an additional strain on our ability to staff our patient care areas. We have started staffing huddles twice a day as of November 30. The focus of these huddles is to make sure that we have adequate staffing for patient care, and we are often reaching out to staff to cover the unit for the next shift in the following day. We have also been reaching out to other clinical staff in the hospital these patient care staffing needs.
At Hiawatha Community Hospital our testing performed locally show about 40% positivity rate overall and 43% positive in our West clinic. Our providers in the West clinic saw 538 patients in November (75% increase) compared to October. Several days we had to run a morning and afternoon shift, which takes away the ability of our physicians to see wellness patients. During the month of November, we also had the highest number of symptomatic COVID-19 patients that we needed to transfer to higher level of care. We currently have 18 employees on quarantine and 31 recovered.
It is important for the Hiawatha community and Brown County to understand that the hospital is significantly challenged with having staff to care for the COVID patients. If we do not see a decrease in the spread of COVID-19 we may need to postpone some procedures and reallocate staffing to accommodate the care of our inpatients and serving our emergency department patients.
This is an incredibly challenging time and we really need the community support to role model wearing masks and physical distancing. It is really important to wear masks indoors if you are with people that you do not live with.
