Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today announced his office, in cooperation with the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance, will host receptions in Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City and Wichita in honor and remembrance of crime victims who lost their lives.
“The holiday season can be a difficult time for the families of crime victims,” Schmidt said. “These receptions provide families an opportunity to come together and honor their memories and share support and encouragement.”
The schedule for the receptions is as follows:
Tuesday, Nov. 29
2:00–4:00 p.m.
Kansas City
Memorial Hall Ballroom
600 N. 7th St. Trafficway
Thursday, Dec. 1
2:00–4:00 p.m.
Topeka
Washburn University
Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center
17th and College
Wednesday, Dec. 14
2:00–4:00 p.m.
Wichita
Newman University
Dugan-Gorges Conference Center
3100 W. McCormick St.
Friday, Dec.16
2:00–4:00 p.m.
Garden City
First Assembly of God Church Hall
702 Campus Drive
Friends and family members of crime victims are invited to attend and to bring an ornament for an “Angel Tree” in honor of their loved ones. The public is also invited to attend. RSVP’s are requested and can be made by calling 800-828-9745 or by email at rsvp.reception@ag.ks.gov. More information is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov/remembrance.
The Victims Services Division of the Attorney General’s Office is charged with coordinating statewide victim rights efforts and administering grants and education programs. The division also provides a Kansas crime victims’ rights hotline at (800) 828-9745.
