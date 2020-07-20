July 13 to 19, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
07/14/2020 Zachariah Cashman, 27, Horton, NTA vicious animal, dog at large and registration/vaccination.
07/14/2020 John Boos, 50, Hiawatha, driving while suspended.
07/17/2020 Jeremy Anderson, 43, Horton, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal restraint.
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
07/15/2020 structure fire, 1951 286th Muscotah.
07/15/2020 rekindle structure fire 1951 286th Muscotah.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 73
