This coming fall looks to be a good one for area farmers.
The USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service released a report on Kansas crop progress and condition for last week, with numbers coming back strong, with 87 percent of corn rating fair or better, and 93 percent of soybean conditions at fair or better.
Despite the current warm, dry spell, the weather has been kind to crops locally, with early windstorms creating the most damage to this point, as even topsoil and subsoil moisture supply ratings are well over 50 percent adequate.
FarmProgress, which releases a daily ag market update, noted that corn prices have begun to decline following a six-month high earlier in the week. According to mid-week prices at local elevators, corn is around 3.16.
Despite destroyed crops in Iowa, the market continues to adjust to what could potentially be a large crop this year. Other concerns with corn center on the gasoline market, as lowered demand could lead to a decrease in weekly ethanol production. Limited travel has created a nearly 10 percent decline in expected production compared to last year at this time.
Soybean prices continue to hold steady with an upward trend, as trade talks with China have progressed. A boom in Brazilian soybean production poses a potential risk to the market, but big purchases from China and an unknown buyer in recent days have buoyed pricing.
