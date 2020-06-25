Hiawatha’s cross country runners have some cool unicorns and dragons for sale.
Well, not the magical creatures themselves, but rather some awesome new fireworks at their fireworks stand that feature unicorns and dragons.
Coach Becky Shamburg said the cross country team is preparing to open the fireworks stand on Saturday just in time for area residents to start picking up their supplies for the upcoming Fourth of July.
As in year’s past — the stand is located at a convenience spot just east of the Hiawatha City Lake across the highway on private property. The owner of the property allows the cross country team to use their building to sell fireworks out of.
Shamburg said proceeds from the fireworks sales go toward funding the team-building trips they take every summer. Typically, they climb mountains in Colorado, but Shamburg said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concern especially in Colorado they decided to forego that trip unfortunately.
This year, Shamburg said they will take a one-day trip for an activity and are planning a four-day trip to a lakehouse. Cross country runners have to log in 150 miles of running, come to summer practice daily and work shifts at the fireworks stand to be eligible for the trips.
Shamburg said the fireworks stand is opening at 10 a.m. Saturday and will stay open most of the day, until the crowd stops coming. The closer to the Fourth of July, the longer the stand will stay open — with opening hours starting at 9 a.m. as the week progresses and closing times anywhere from 6-7 p.m. to later, depending on the crowd of buyers.
The stand WILL be open all day on the Fourth of July, for the people shooting off fireworks at the lake to stop over and purchase additional fireworks. Hiawatha City Lake will be open for personal fireworks to be set off — the nights of the 2nd and 5th the lake is open until 10 p.m. and until midnight on the 3rd and 4th.
Shamburg stressed that the fireworks stand is NOT open on July 5, but they will stay open as long as necessary on July 4.
As many people are anxious to be spending time doing fun activities for the Fourth, Shamburg said. With the COVID pandemic, some fireworks displays and other activities are canceled, however Hiawatha will still have a display the night of Friday, July 3.
