The first cruise night in Hiawatha was so popular that organizers are planning another one for this coming Saturday night.
Steve Winter and Ryan Meininger have set this coming Saturday as a cruise night - this time in honor of seniors, as this would have been graduation weekend.
The Cruise Night is set from 6-8 p.m. in Hiawatha with the designated route as Oregon and First Streets. Tune into KNZA 103.9 for some cruising tunes during that time.
A drop-off to collect donations of wipes, baby lotion and diapers has been designated at Carpet Plus from 6-7 p.m. to benefit Karla's Diaper Kloset at the Presbyterian Church.
In addition, Reschke/Wilson Farms will also be handing out free water and pop at Carpet Plus parking lot for the cruisers.
Those cruising are encouraged to decorate their cars in honor of graduating seniors with positive messages and salutes.
