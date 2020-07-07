There will be a cruise night in Hiawatha on Friday, July 17 with a benefit to the Children's Miracle Network.
The cruising is from 6-8 p.m. on First and Oregon streets. Stop for Kona Ice and popcorn on the south side of O'Reilly's in the shade and support the Children's Miracle Network by the bins at Pederson Seed in the shade.
Listen to KNZA 103.9 for some cruise music and come out to see your neighbors and support the Children's Miracle Network.
