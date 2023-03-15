The Cruise Planners, a franchise travel agency, opened a downtown Hiawatha location this month and celebrated a grand opening Tuesday evening.
Jen and John Hoschouer opened Cruise Planners nearly a year ago in their Hiawatha home and recently decided to take the leap and open a location downtown at the corner of Sixth and Oregon.
On Tuesday, the Hoschouers were joined by their sons, Eli and Malachi, along with members of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and people from the community for their open house and a ribbon cutting on the new location at 513 Oregon - which was the previous location of Hometown Furniture.
Inside, the Hoschouers have created a place where local families would feel comfortable sitting and discussing their vacation plans. There are tables, couches, a popcorn machine and much more.
"We even have a place to take selfies," Jen Hoschouer remarked.
While Cruise Planners initially focused on helping families plan cruises when the company opened a couple decades ago, the Hoschouers said they plan all vacations to just about any location, through many different modes of travel. Their new career adventure has also opened the doors for their own family travel.
“I am already working on our Christmas 2023 trip to the Antarctic,” Jen said, noting they will be traveling along the South American coast on a cruise to their destination.
The couple has four children – one in the Air Force, another in college and two boys - Eli and Malachi - at Hiawatha High School. As a stay-at-home mother, Jen found that Cruise Planners offered her a good way to make an income at home as her family still needed her but the children were growing and heading out on their own. A home-based travel agency made sense.
“Who doesn’t love to travel?” added John, who works for Wenger Manufacturing in Sabetha, and travels globally for his job there.
International travel can also be tricky, they said. John pointed out that’s the benefit of having a planner.
“We know all of these rules and help people figure it out,” pointing out that there is no additional cost to the client. Cruise Planners is paid by the vendors – cruise lines, resorts, etc.
“Some people don’t feel they need a travel agent, but we have the resources,” he continued. “That’s the value of a travel agent – we advocate for you. One call and we do it all for you.”
For more information contact the Hoschouers at myadventureplanning.com or by email at Jen.hoschouer@cruiseplanners.com; phone (785) 741-5661. Find them at 513 Oregon St. Monday-Friday from 10am-12pm & 7pm-8pm.
