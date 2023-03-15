Cruise Planners

Jen Hoschouer prepares to cut the ribbon for the Cruise Planners grand opening at 513 Oregon St., with her sons Eli and Malachi and husband John next to her. Also pictured are (l-r) Chamber board members Ashley Olson, Debbie Phillips, Chamber Administrator Sarah Kleopfer, Hoschouer family, City Commissioner David Middendorf, Mayor Becky Shamburg and Chamber board president Kate Miller.

 By Joey May

The Cruise Planners, a franchise travel agency, opened a downtown Hiawatha location this month and celebrated a grand opening Tuesday evening.

Jen and John Hoschouer opened Cruise Planners nearly a year ago in their Hiawatha home and recently decided to take the leap and open a location downtown at the corner of Sixth and Oregon.

