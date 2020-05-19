Hiawathans came out in full force Saturday night for a Cruise Night to honor seniors.
First and Oregon streets were lined with cars, many decked out in honor of graduating seniors. This past weekend was to have been the regular graduation weekend, but COVID-19 pushed those back and now Hiawatha is scheduled to have graduation June 28.
However, the community wanted to recognize those graduating seniors. Cars with student names were seen, decorated with balloons and streamers. Greg Lock and Quentin Overdick went all out to honor their seniors, as they created a huge banner to hang from the back of a semi tractor for graduating cousin seniors Kaysi Overdick and Blake Gormley.
Rainbow Communications offered free popcorn and Deb's Images was taking photos of seniors with friends and family. Many seniors were dressed in cap and gown for the event and seen visiting with friends and celebrating.
Karla's Diaper Closet had a donation table set up at the Carpet Plus parking lot and raised more than $900 in diapers and more than $400 in cash.
Reschke/Wilson Farms also set up a station at the Carpet Plus parking lot to hand out free refreshments to the cruisers and KNZA 103.9 played cruise music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.