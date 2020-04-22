Social distancing got you down? Missing your friends?
Well fire up the old Ford, Chevy, Mitsubishi, Honda, the old jalopy or whatever you have sitting in the garage and get ready for a cruise night in Hiawatha Saturday! In addition, bring a non-perishable food item to drop off at a collection point to help out local families in need.
the event is being organized by Steve Winter and Ryan Meininger. Winter, who organizes Cars & Coffee classic vehicle events, said he participated in a recent cruise night in Horton and it was great to get out and see everyone!
“Everyone was all smiles,” he said.
For the past month, people have been keeping their distance – well, 6 feet to be exact, as government and health officials have advised the public to not gather in groups of initially more than 50 and now more than 10 and stay 6 feet from people who are not within your immediate family or household.
While people are adhering to this, stores have closed, we aren't going out as much. And for a social society – it can be a real downer not to interact with each other.
And a cruise night is one safe way to do it!
Winter said the cruise route is along Oregon and First Street, starting at 6 p.m. and the invitation is come one, come all! Winter said this event is not just for the classic cars. Everyone is welcome!
Tune into KNZA 103.9 on your vehicle radio to catch some oldie tunes great for cruising between 6 and 8 p.m., according to co-owner Justin Fluke. In addition, bring a non-perishable food item to drop off at the Carpet Plus parking lot from 6-7 p.m., where the Entrikin family will be accepting items to donate to the North Brown County Food Pantry.
He reminded that to keep within the guidelines of social distancing, everyone is encouraged to keep cruising and stay in their vehicles.
“Let's get out and see smiles,” he said. “Stay in our vehicles and have fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.