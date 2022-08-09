The Hiawatha City Commission held their first regular meeting of August on Monday evening, and Jeremy Umland of Cub Scout Pack 117 was present to submit a request for use of the Hiawatha Lake for a recruitment fishing derby on Aug. 27.

Umland said that the lake will be used from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and that the fishing derby, for kids from 6 to 18 years old, is a part of a new recruiting strategy the local Scouting groups are employing, by trying to do more varied activities as they attempt to recover from lower enrollment ever since Covid 19 forced club activities to shut down in 2020. The commission approved the request.

