The Hiawatha City Commission held their first regular meeting of August on Monday evening, and Jeremy Umland of Cub Scout Pack 117 was present to submit a request for use of the Hiawatha Lake for a recruitment fishing derby on Aug. 27.
Umland said that the lake will be used from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and that the fishing derby, for kids from 6 to 18 years old, is a part of a new recruiting strategy the local Scouting groups are employing, by trying to do more varied activities as they attempt to recover from lower enrollment ever since Covid 19 forced club activities to shut down in 2020. The commission approved the request.
The commission also heard from a citizen with a request to reduce a water bill in excess of $500 due to a leak that went undetected for some time. Due to prior denials and the desire that precedent, the request was denied.
* Mayor Bill Collins acknowledged “thank you” cards from the family of Becky Shockley and Adam Carlson.
* Water and Lights Superintendent Brad Scott suggested that the city issue a notice to their current water tower inspection company that they will be terminating their contract, and bidding for a new service provider. Scott stated that he believes the amount the city has been paying is higher than it should be and is tied to previous years with major repairs. The commission agreed and asked Scott to send a notice to the company, then to come back for approval to seek bids. Scott also stated that lagoon repairs are still in the approval process at KDHE.
* New Street Superintendent Herb Roland shared with the commission that sealing work will begin next Monday on the downtown portion of Oregon Street. Interim City Administrator Larry Paine said that he is getting scheduling info from the company who will perform the work so the city can send information on to residents and businesses.
* Payne also shared that the city will begin interviewing for the City Administrator position on Tuesday.
* Commissioner Evans Woehlecke thanked Police Chief Mickey Gruber for the work done on a successful National Night Out.
* The commission approved annual Uniform Public Offense and Standard Traffic Ordinance Codes. The group also approved a service and repair order with Otis Elevator in the amount of $11,250 for hydraulic oil replacement and disposal. The city will be reimbursed for the total, minus $2,500 by the Francis Plamman Trust.
* Also approved was the consent agenda, which included payment to the League of Kansas Municipalities for the City Administrator search in the amount of $5,092.52, payment to Olsson in the amount of $37,795.90, payment to Drill-Well, LLC for pump repairs at Layton’s Lift Station in the amount of $5,524.67, payment to Tedrow Construction, LLC for pump installation in the amount of $33,000.00, payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $11422.50 and a loan payment to KDHE for the Sewer Project in the amount of $32,150.07.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.