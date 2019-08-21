The Brown County Humane Society is in need of prospective families to adopt the many animals they have — and volunteers to help at the shelter.
With recent additions — that include 7 puppies barely 2 weeks old — the clinic is in need of many volunteers to help out, along with donations of supplies that include cleaning supplies, food and now especially puppy food! The mama dog that came along with the puppies is a lab mix and the father is unknown. The clinic has another set of puppies that are a little older — some have been adopted, but others are still available.
The Humane Society also has 43 cats and kittens available for adoption. Supplies to help out these visitors is greatly in need, as well as prospective homes!
Contact the Brown County Humane Society at 742-1976, by email at brocohs66434@yahoo.com or stop by at 2393 Mallard Rd., to drop off much needed supplies or to set up a time to volunteer.
Prospective families are urged to come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space they have to help others.
Some of this week’s prospective adoptees:
Meet Pete, a goofy 6 month old male Lab pup!! He will be ready for his forever home soon!! He gets along with dogs and loves kids! Adoption Fee — $165
Peaches and Chuckie! Cute little Chihuahuas! Peaches, the darker one, is a 4 year old female, Chuckie, male, the smaller lighter one, is 7 years old and is about the size of a guinea pig! We’d like to keep these cuties together if possible.
Puppies — Puppies — Puppies! There are 4 boys & 4 girls left! These pups are 11 weeks old! Mama is Lab mix and dad is unknown! Adoption Fee is $165.
Meet Bridgett. She is a Terrier Mix, weighs 16 lbs, about a year old & should be ready for her new home sometime next week. She was very frightened when she came in, but has warmed up now. She was bouncing & playing when we took the pictures! Come check this sweet girl out!
Thor is approximately 3 months old! He is a cute, spirited little pup! He loves kids! He will be neutered soon and ready for his new home!
Navy & Saylor. Male & Female, brother and sister. They are 5 months old. They are shy but very sweet. They were on the run for a week having to fend for themselves. $165 adoption fee each, come check these two out today!
