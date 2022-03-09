A Doniphan West fifth grader is one of 12 finalists in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's Missing Children Poster Contest.
Gabriela “Gabby” Lock is one of 12 finalists from 93 entries in the 2022 poster contest. The winning student will soon be announced and the finalist will then go on to represent Kansas in the national contest.
Gabby is the daughter of John and Jennifer Lock of White Cloud and her mother said she stumbled across a drawing contest, sponsored by the KBI. The contest is an annual event and Lock said she told her daughter about it and she wanted to try it.
“With all the craziness here in the U.S., it was nice to see something good from kids,” Lock said.
“Gabby mentioned she wanted to do the contest and draw something special to get people’s attention about missing children,” said her mother. “She had to do an essay on her drawing saying, ‘This was a lost little girl that was taken away from her family. ‘”
Gabby said she drew the girl as alone, with the only thing she had with her from her family was the Teddy Bear her Grandma gave her.
“She didn't know where her family was and missed them,” she said.
Gabby also had to do an essay about herself, mentioning her current school and that she attends dance class at Holle's Studio and has two dogs. Gabby enjoys drawing, jumping on her trampoline, softball in the summer, playing with friends, and spending most of her free time outdoors.
The contest is not finished yet and the top three places from the 12 finalists will soon be announced. Find Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Facebook for a look at all of the finalist’s posters and watch for upcoming information about the winners.
