Playing just to half-time, the Doniphan West football team defeated Maranatha 52-0 on Friday, Oct. 2. Next up for the Mustangs is hosting Clifton-Clyde on Friday, Oct. 9.
DWHS varsity volleyball went 1-1 against Riverside in back-to-back matches against the Cyclones on Thursday, Oct. 1. The junior varsity went 0-2.
Next on the Mustangs' schedule is a trip to Frankfort on Tuesday, Oct. 6, a pending trip to Onaga on Thursday, Oct. 8, and a tournament at Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Lady Mustangs cross country team ran away with first place at Centralia on Saturday, Oct. 3. The results are as follows: Chloe Clevenger 1st, Elle Williams 2nd, Claire Cole 3rd, Emma Albers 15th, Aly Gobin 21st, Zoee Edie 29th.
For the boys, Jacob Blanton placed 40th and Reece Florence placed 56th.
The next race is Thursday, Oct. 8 at Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.