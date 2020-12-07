The local community showed its support for the children of Brown County by donating new toys for the Christmas Store at Stacie's Dance Academy's event on Saturday morning at the Fisher Center.
Stacie Newell announced last week that her annual Christmas show was canceled due to issues in finding a facility since the school auditorium was not available since the schools were closed for remote learning.
As admission to the show is usually a new toy to benefit the Brown County Christmas Store. Newell said that she still wanted to offer parents and community members the opportunity to still donate to the Christmas Store to benefit local children so planned Saturday morning's event.
On Saturday morning, members of the dance academy gathered at the Fisher Center parking lot and danced outside to Christmas tunes, served hot chocolate and gathered toys. Santa Claus was also on site to offer greetings to those who stopped by. The Hiawatha High School STUCO also collected personal hygiene items for their project.
"Thank you all who came out today to support the Brown County Christmas Store!! Special thanks to Jeremy Stover, Traci Blanken Stover, Heidi Diller, Chris Diller, Kimberly Kay Krauter, Ashlyn Riley, Heather Pilcher, and Frank Newell!," Newell posted on the Stacie's Dance Facebook site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.