Stacie's Dance Academy's annual Christmas show has been canceled.
Owner Stacie Newell said there had been issues with using the school facilities as in the past, due to the school being on remote learning and all buildings are closed due to this and COVID-19.
Newell reported in a post on the Dance Academy's Facebook page that the main goal for the Christmas show is to collect toys for the Brown County Christmas Store that helps many families throughout Brown County.
To still accomplish this, the Dance Academy is sponsoring a toy drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fisher Center parking lot to benefit the Christmas Store.
"I encourage all of my dance families to come and drop off a toy and enjoy some hot chocolate and candy canes," Newell said. "Students can dance if they choose to as we will have Christmas music for all to enjoy."
