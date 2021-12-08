Stacie's Dance Academy spread Christmas cheer to not only a packed audience but for many Brown County children with Saturday's annual Christmas recital.
Stacie's Dance has sponsored a Christmas recital to help the Jingle Bell Ride Store provide toys to children for Christmas. Instead of an admission fee, everyone coming to the recital was asked to bring a new toy to donate.
Stacie Newell said a huge amount of toys were donated from the recital, which was called "Count on Christmas." They were very excited to host the recital this year after taking off last year due to COVID.
