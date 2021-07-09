Is the Davis Memorial a story of a miserly old man who sunk all of his money into a pile of marble and granite out of spite, or a misunderstood tale of love?
Kate Miller, president of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau board, seems to lean towards the latter according to the story she told two separate videographers who were here this past week filming documentaries on the legendary memorial at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
On Wednesday, June 30, Jim Grawe, executive producer at PBS Kansas, kpts.org in Wichita stopped by Hiawatha on a tour of videoing several local attractions. He is putting together a documentary on interesting stops in Kansas that not only included the Davis Memorial but the St. Mary’s Church in Seneca. Grawe said the documentary is a sequel to one he filmed last year on historic buildings of Kansas.
Grawe said he was interested in sharing information about the sites in Northeast Kansas through the documentary, which will be available on DVD form by next March.
On Wednesday of this week, they met with another videographer Branden Clasen, who was making a documentary for his Youtube channel Remus Productions.
One of the finalists for the 8 Wonders of Kansas, the Davis Memorial has garnered national attention from many publications such as Newsweek, Life and People magazines and also the popular television show “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” in the 1990s.
Grawe met with Miller and other members of the Chamber, along with Lynn Allen, curator-director of the Brown County Historical Society, shared history of how the memorial came to be.
While local lore pegs John Davis as a miserly old man who spent all of his and his wife Sarah’s life savings on marble and granite in spite of others who wanted the money, Miller said she sees another side of the man, who was a very private Brown County farmer.
John Milburn Davis erected this memorial to the sacred memory of his beloved wife Sarah E. Davis. After she died in 1930, he almost immediately commissioned the work, which lasted from 1931-34.
“In every sense, it was a monumental project,” Miller said, noting that the life-sized Italian marble statues of Davis’ were striking in their detail and their accuracy. She also noted that the cost of the memorial was staggering in a small rural Kansas town during the Great Depression – nearly $200,000 — and today that cost would be in the millions.
John migrated from Kentucky in 1887 to Brown County, where he met and married Sarah. They settled on 260 acres north of Hiawatha and were hardworking, frugal and remained without children. In 1915, the couple moved to Hiawatha and lived quiet and private lives. When Sarah became sick and died in 1930, John Davis suddenly began sinking enormous amounts of money into the memorial. He removed a simple headstone with an inscription “Davis” from his wife’s grave and began work on the massive memorial.
The first leg of the project was erecting a 52-ton canopy on stone pillars surrounding her grave. Within two years of her death, the marble statues began to arrive from Italy and within a few years 11 were situated around her grave under the canopy and surrounding it. The statues included the various stages of the lives of John and Sarah Davis – and without Sarah, as there is an empty chair situated next to one of an elderly John Davis. There is also a winged angel-version of Sarah in prayer and figures of Davis without his left hand, which he lost to infection.
The early statues were made from marble, but in later years changed to granite, which Miller felt was due to the costs as much of the money had been spent.
She said the townspeople became bitter about Davis spending the money on the memorial at a time when the town was in need of a hospital and a swimming pool. Community leaders approached Davis to ask him to donate money toward these projects, however he ignored their requests.
In the late 1930s, Davis was interviewed about the project and he told the reporter he didn’t care the community hated him.
“But it’s my money and I spent it the way I pleased,” he was quoted.
Although it wasn’t widely known, Davis gave away tens of thousands of dollars – a little bit at a time – to people in need over the years.
Miller said that Davis continued to watch over his memorial well into the 1940s, and installed a marble and granite wall to dispel visitors from crawling on the memorial.
He was often at his wife’s gravesite – which has become his legacy – and greeted visitors.
While the townspeople felt that Davis spent his money in bitterness – determined not to leave any to the community or potentially to his wife’s family – Miller has another theory.
Love.
“I lean toward the love story – that he built this memorial for his wife, it’s a love story of their life together,” Miller said. “He meant for this to be seen – a testimony to their love.”
Davis died in 1947 and was buried next to his wife under the marble canopy. Not many attended his funeral and the Baptist minister conducting the service gently scolded the citizens for not accepting the memorial-builder as he was.
Still today, the story surrounding the memorial remains very mysterious – another reason it draws tens of thousands of visitors each year from around the world. So, in a round about way, the memorial is also Davis’ legacy and contribution to the town of Hiawatha.
The memorial was hit by vandalism in 1990, which Miller said still makes many locals very sad. The head was removed from one of the statues of John Davis and an urn taken. Neither have been found.
The memorial has also undergone an extensive restoration project under the care of the Hiawatha and Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, through a grant with the Kansas Historical Society in 1994-95. Weather has caused damage to the statues over the years and again in recent years an extensive cleaning was conducted by historians with the Kansas Historical Society.
For more information on the Davis Memorial, contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 785-742-7136 or the Brown County Historical Society at 785-742-3330.
