The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced that the Davis Memorial has been chosen as the "Sight of the Week" by the editors of Roadside America.
The Davis Memorial feature story will be shared on the HCVB social media channels and it will be the lead feature on the Roadside America website for the week of April 19-25.
The Davis Memorial is the resting place of John Davis and his wife, Sarah at Mount Hope Cemetery, located on East Iowa Street, Hiawatha.
According to information provided by the Brown County Historical Society, Davis was born in Kentucky and followed some other Kentuckians to Brown County in 1878. He met and married Sarah and they settled on 260 acres north of Hiawatha. The story goes that they were hard-working and frugal.
When Sarah Davis died in 1930, her husband almost immediately commissioned the work to begin, ordering lifesize Italian marble statues. The cost of the memorial was staggering in a small town during the Great Depression era.
In 1932, the statues began to arrive from Italy and a 52-ton canopy was erected on stone pillars surrounding Sarah Davis' grave. Within a few years, 11 marble or granite statues were staged under the canopy and these included an empty chair, an angel-version statue of Sarah and one of John that showed a missing hand, which he had lost to infection.
Community leaders wanted Davis to donate money to needs in the town - such as a hospital and a swimming pool - however he ignored the requests and went on to finish the memorial. In the 1940s, a marble and granite wall was erected to discourage visitors from walking among the statues.
Davis died in 1947 and was buried next to his wife. The legend continues that John may not have treated his wife as kindly in life as he did in death and also that he plunged his money into the memorial as a way to keep any inheritance from his wife's family.
The memorial has seen several renovations and extensive cleanings and is today a piece of Hiawatha history that has drawn national attention.
Go to www.roadsideamerica.com to read the story by Ken Smith, senior editor of Roadside America, for his take on the Davis Memorial.
