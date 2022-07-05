Deadlines for the upcoming Primary Election are coming quickly with Tuesday, July 12 the last day to register to vote.
In this year's local Primary Election, Hiawatha voters will narrow down candidates for mayor from four to two for the General Election. In addition, voters will narrow a Brown County Commission position down from three to two.
The Hiawatha World will be putting together candidate profiles for the mayor and the county commission position in the coming week to appear in our print and online edition. Due to the Hiawatha City Commission position not having more than three candidates and that municipalities are non-partisan, that position will be decided upon only in the November General Election, so candidate profiles will appear in mid-October.
The following are dates to remember:
July 12: Last day to register to vote
July 13: Maple Grove Early Voting 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M.
July 14: Morrill 9:00 A.M.-11:00 A.M. Early Voting & Everest 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. Early Voting
July 15: Early voting in office starts 8:00 A.M. - 4:30 A.M. Monday through Friday
July 26: Deadline to apply for advance ballots
July 29: Public Testing 11:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk's Office
Aug. 1: Early voting ends at Noon
Aug. 2: Election Day 7:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.
Aug. 4: Post-Election Audit 10:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk's Office
Aug. 8: Canvass 9:00 A.M. Brown County Commissioner's Room
Aug. 9: Post-Election Testing 9:00 A.M. Brown County Clerk's Office
