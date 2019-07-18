With Homer White Week (July 30-Aug. 3) just around the corner, area businesses are reminded to deck out their windows in preparation of the big celebration for Hiawatha’s hometown hero.
Homer White was a true patriot — a World War I soldier who died in 1919 in action.
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 was named after this hometown heroes — one of seven Hiawathans to serve in world War I. White was a motorcycle communications carrier. His family took up collections to return his body to Hiawatha and he is buried at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
This year not only marks 100 years of White’s death, but 100 years of American Legion and Post 66 Public Relations Officer Bob Sines said the Post wanted to celebrate both with Homer White Week.
Sines said it’s there that a special Patriotic Procession will travel to from the Courthouse Square at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3 — 100 years from the day that White was buried. Local and state dignitaries are invited to take part in the procession — following a Color Guard, a flag colored caisson, horse drawn wagons, military riders and much more.
Other events for the celebration include:
Tuesday, July 30 — Retailer’s specials and window decoration contest — Homer White Memorial
Wednesday, July 31 — Lions Club burgers and Dogs, games, Cars & Coffee show with Community Jazz Band — starts at 6 p.m. on courthouse square
Thursday, Aug. 1 — Fun at the Farm — Ag Museum/Historical Society picnic at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 — Countywide freewill donation banquet at Fisher Center at 6:30 p.m. — great food, social sharing, history replayed by special guests and Homer White remembrance.
Sines wants the downtown businesses to go all out in decorating their store fronts for the contest. He said there can be a variety of window and storefront decor to show support for Homer White Week. No registration is necessary, Sines just wants to have the town decked out with patriotic theme for the event.
A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to the retailer who has the best theme. Sines said themes for an idea to decorate include: 100th anniversary, Welcome Home, 100th Anniversary-We Love Our Veterans; Homer White-You Are Not Forgotten; Our Hero-Homer White; Thanks For Serving Our Country, etc.
“I want this to be a community-wide celebration, not just a Legion celebrate,” he said, noting the winner will be announced at the banquet on Friday, Aug. 2.
He asked retailers to submit a photo to him at bobsines@cedarhollowfoods.com or contact him for more information.
