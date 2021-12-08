With the Hiawatha Merry and Bright Night around the corner, some people are pulling out all the stops to be really festive this year.
One yard that catches the eye is just right on the edge of town, at 1004 S. 12th St.
The Hughes family has an antique truck they have pulled around front. The truck is pulling a blow-up camper Cousin Eddie style.
Erin Hughes said they purchased the old truck to use as a photo prop for her photography business when the family lived in Hamlin. She had positioned it in front of their barn and they decorated it for Christmas, but traffic is light in Hamlin and so not many people saw it.
Over the years she collected many Christmas decorations, including some from her Grandma and Grandpa Bailey.
"So the wreath on the front of the truck and all of the lights, including Santa and Snowman, were theirs," Hughes said.
Put the Chamber's Merry and Bright Night on your calendar.
Last year's event was such a success, the Chamber is once again sponsoring the event and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses.
The HCVB will create a map and on Saturday, Dec. 18, they are asking those signed up to have their lights on and decorations out from 6-9:30 p.m. Follow the map around the community and turn on some Christmas tunes while you are at it!
Anyone who doesn’t have lights but want to add to the cheer can still sign up and place a Santa in their windows for people to spy as they travel around the community. The HCVB welcomes lights and displays in the country as well.
Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net by Wednesday, Dec. 15 to have your home or business address placed on the map.
