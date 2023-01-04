Kansas logo

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Commerce today announced $50 million will fund a second round of projects under the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program. BASE 2.0 will continue addressing infrastructure and economic development needs that were delayed or slowed due to COVID-19 in an effort to expand the state’s base of businesses and residents.

The additional funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council in December.

