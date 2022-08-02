Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, Kansas Army National Guard - based out of Hiawatha - were honored at a deployment ceremony Friday at Washburn Rural High School. The deploying Soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.

In addition to Graf, the official party for the ceremony will include Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, assistant adjutant general – Army and commander of the Kansas Army National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, land component command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Spencer, senior noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery.

