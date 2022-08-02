Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, Kansas Army National Guard - based out of Hiawatha - were honored at a deployment ceremony Friday at Washburn Rural High School. The deploying Soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.
In addition to Graf, the official party for the ceremony will include Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, assistant adjutant general – Army and commander of the Kansas Army National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, land component command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Spencer, senior noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery.
“It is always a proud day when the men and women of the Kansas National Guard respond to their nation’s call to duty,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general. “I have no doubt that these Soldiers will continue the tradition of honorable service that is the hallmark of all our Guardsmen.”
The battalion is deploying to Southwest Asia where they will be supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Soldiers are expected to return to Kansas sometime in the spring of 2023.
The 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery is based out of Hiawatha with subordinate units located in Holton, Kansas City, Marysville, and Paola. Soldiers from the 250th Forward Support Company, based in Clay Center and Iola, will be deploying with the 2-130th.
