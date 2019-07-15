A North Carolina man, who was previously deported from the United States, was arrested and detained by the Brown County Sheriff's Department for Homeland Security.
On Sunday, at approximately 1 a.m., a Brown County Deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding on US 75 HWY. The driver was identified as Aureliano Galvan, 43, of North Carolina. Galvan was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspend or Revoked, No Proof of Insurance and transported to the Brown County jail. A records check indicated that Galvan had been previously deported by the Department of Homeland Security.
A new warrant and detainer was issued by by Homeland Security and he will be released to their custody within a few days.
