The Hiawatha High School track saga is hopefully nearing completion after a recent settlement that includes a new track surface planned for this summer.
It was announced at a special meeting Feb. 1 that USD 415 School District and Beynon Track Company reached a settlement. The district filed suit in September 2022 against the company for damages on the nearly $1 million track that was built in 2018.
Following a Kansas Open Records Act request to the USD 415 School District, the Hiawatha World obtained a copy of the settlement agreement.
The School District filed a petition Sept. 2 in Brown County District Court against L.E.R. Inc., DBA Renner Sports Surfacing and Beynon Sports Surfacing, Inc. The district was demanding a jury trial. Negotiations had been ongoing with representatives from the Kansas Association of School Board's legal team and attorneys with Beynon as the district had pushed for a resolution on track issues.
The 26-page petition detailed extensive bubbling to the surface of the track that had repeatedly occurred over the past few years despite some warranty work.
In January 2021, representatives of Beynon appeared at the regular school board meeting to address the issue. They reported that moisture was found under the areas of the surface and attributed this to water vapor permeating the concrete base and settling between the impermeable track surface and concrete base.
The company officials told the School Board it would make additional warranty repairs at no cost to the district - stating they would apply a moisture mitigation product to the top of the concrete underlying the areas at no additional cost.
Additional bubbling occurred in spring 2021 and the district requested the company complete the work that was promised. In June 2021, the company returned, however Beynon took the position that the repairs made were not considered warranty work. Despite these repairs, bubbling continued to occur throughout the summer. In August, due to persistent failures, Beynon recommended a replacement of the entire track surface — but did not accept responsibility for the cost.
The petition accused the defendants of breach of contract and negligence and stated the district has been damaged in an amount in excess of $75,000 and was asking for judgment in that amount, in addition to full replacement and/or repair of the surface of the track “to a condition through which it can be used by USD 415 for its intended purpose.”
According to the specifics of the settlement agreement, Beynon has agreed to the removal and replacement of the track surface, at no cost to USD 415. "Beynon Sports shall install the new track surface on a priority basis with substantial completion occurring on or before July 1, 2023."
According to the agreement, Beynon will be allowed 45 days to complete the installation, subject to delays due to weather. Beynon is also instructed to issue a manufacturer's warranty which will be in effect for 5 years following installation.
USD 415 reserves the right to have the track surface inspected and tested for compliance with specifications through a third-party testing lab.
The district will incur a cost of $20,000 for a one-time respraying of the track surface at any time during the warranty period. Beynon will restripe the surface at no cost to the district.
Within five days of approval of this agreement, the district shall dismiss the action filed against Beynon in Brown County District Court.
The agreement also stipulated that "this agreement represents a compromise of disputed claims," and is by no way considered an admission or concession of responsibility.
At the Feb. 1 special meeting, Board President Ian Schuetz stated that student athletes and patrons have waited a long time to see this and it was unfortunate the district was put in this situation at no fault of their own. Schuetz said that the board feels they have done all that they can and unfortunately are settling for less than what was paid, but a crossroads was reached where negotiations have reached a point where a settlement had to be made.
“The district will have a track that approximates the life of the track that they bought and students will have the ability to use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.