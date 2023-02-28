The Hiawatha High School track saga is hopefully nearing completion after a recent settlement that includes a new track surface planned for this summer.

It was announced at a special meeting Feb. 1 that USD 415 School District and Beynon Track Company reached a settlement. The district filed suit in September 2022 against the company for damages on the nearly $1 million track that was built in 2018.

