The Horton City Commission met for the final time in February, and one topic of conversation was the upcoming demolition of the Horton Hospital building. Commissioner Tina Night requested information, and was informed by City Administrator John Calhoon that Madget Demolition Inc. Calhoon said that Madget is a reputable company that will follow all proper procedures for removal of asbestors prior to the demo work.
Calhoon also informed the Commission that local stakeholders on the Housing Advisory Board would meet later in February for the first time. Board members Kelsee Hirsch, John Scott, Colton Oswald, Janice Crider and Commissioner Richard Lovelady were appointed to the board per Department of Commerce guidelines at the previous City Commission meeting.
The City Administrator also covered seasonal hiring, sharing that Tara Speer would return as the pool manager, and that with applications now being accepted, seasonal hiring will begin soon. Calhoon said he is also looking into hiring a limited part-time employee who will serve as a backup to the Court Clerk and perform Blue Building and janitorial duties as needed.
The Commission reviewed revisions to the 2023 Camping Rules & Regulations. The group approved the new regulations, though Commissioner Nigh said she does not agree with regulation 8, which states that utility usage must exceed the minimum monthly charge 4 out of the 8 months of the camping season. Calhoon stated that even though some campers do not use electricity, the regulation was put in place to get people to utilize their camping spots. Mission Lake camper signups will take place at City Hall on March 17th at 6 p.m.
*The Commission voted to appoint Commissioner Carmela Boller as Director 1 and Commissioner Rex West as alternate to the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency Board of Directors.
*Rock will be ordered for around Mission Lake and will be invoiced from the Parks budget.
*Police Chief Boller and City Administrator Calhoon will be looking into how other cities have handled stray and feral cat problems.
*The Commission approved a Payroll Appropriation in the amount of $39,567.70 and a Disbursement Appropriation in the amount of $85,683.15.
