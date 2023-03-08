City of Horton graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

Horton City Hall can be seen in this undated photo.

The Horton City Commission met for the final time in February, and one topic of conversation was the upcoming demolition of the Horton Hospital building. Commissioner Tina Night requested information, and was informed by City Administrator John Calhoon that Madget Demolition Inc. Calhoon said that Madget is a reputable company that will follow all proper procedures for removal of asbestors prior to the demo work.

Calhoon also informed the Commission that local stakeholders on the Housing Advisory Board would meet later in February for the first time. Board members Kelsee Hirsch, John Scott, Colton Oswald, Janice Crider and Commissioner Richard Lovelady were appointed to the board per Department of Commerce guidelines at the previous City Commission meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.