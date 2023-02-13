If I had three words to describe a rodeo queen it would have to be diamonds, dirt and diesel.
The diamonds they wear on their crown with pride, the dirt on their boots, carried from the dirt arenas going from rodeo to rodeo, and the diesel that they use to take the title with energy and run with it!
A rodeo queen's job is to represent her rodeo, or saddle club, by attending events and spreading the word about important activities that the community is encouraged to support. This is an event that takes a lot of strength and grace to accomplish, but it is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I had to be punctual, responsible, and easy to talk to.
A few of the events I participated in as Miss Rodeo Topeka were the Maple Leaf Festival, Jingle Bell Ride and Northeast Kansas (Sabetha) Rodeo. Holding the title taught me about leadership, and having to make some crucial decisions on my own. It also showed my impact to younger generations; giving them someone to look up to and to relate to.
The Sabetha Saddle Club is excited to be bringing back the Miss Sabetha Saddle Club pageant. In 1963, Dorothy Hunnicutt was the first queen and Cesali Shaver was the last to hold the title in 2010. We have had a lot of community members mention the queen and thought it was a great time to bring the tradition back and empower young ladies in our northeast Kansas communities! In our planning we have decided to open up the contest to young ladies ages 14-19 years of age in Brown, Nemaha, Jackson, Marshall, and Atchison counties of northeast Kansas.
In the competition, the contestants will be judged on horsemanship by completing a pattern on horseback and answering a few questions; public speaking, with a speech they wrote from a given topic; a personal interview about themselves and rodeo knowledge; and a written test about current events, rodeo rules, Sabetha knowledge, and equine knowledge.
Prizes will be awarded for Miss Congeniality, interview, horsemanship, written test, and public speaking with the winner of the crown receiving a $250 monetary scholarship. All interested young ladies can get more information or an application by emailing misssabethasaddleclubpageant@gmail.com. The application deadline is April 15, 2023.
The date for the pageant is set for Saturday May 20 at 9 am at the Sabetha Saddle Club Arena (an indoor arena has been reserved in case of rain). Please like the Sabetha Saddle Club facebook page to keep up on events and information. The community is encouraged to come to this free event and support these contestants as they try their hardest to win the title!
