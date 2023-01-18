Judy Dickman

12-year HES Principal Judy Dickman set to retire after school year.

 Courtesy of USD 430 Facebook

Judy Dickman has served as the USD 430 Horton Elementary School Principal since 2011, and it was announced at last week’s board meeting that the long-time administrator had submitted her resignation for retirement, effective at the end of this school year.

The board voted to accept her resignation with regrets, and District Superintendent Jason Cline shared words of appreciation for her time with the district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.