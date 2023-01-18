Judy Dickman has served as the USD 430 Horton Elementary School Principal since 2011, and it was announced at last week’s board meeting that the long-time administrator had submitted her resignation for retirement, effective at the end of this school year.
The board voted to accept her resignation with regrets, and District Superintendent Jason Cline shared words of appreciation for her time with the district.
The School Board also voted approve the Reveal Math Curriculum that was suggested by Curriculum Director Robyn Allen, which will be purchased for $54,032.63. The group also selected a bid from Twotrees for network infrastructure upgrades. As a part of the ERATE process, the district was approved for $91,299, with the district’s portion being 20 percent. Twotrees will upgrade wireless access points, firewalls, switches and other items throughout the district.
In other business:
* The board voted to accept donations, with the Robinson Lions Club sending $240 to the Horton Elementary School and $240 to the Everest Middle School, the Dr. Steven Davies Memorial Fund sent $2,830 to the HES playground fund, and the Brown County Association of Retires School Personnel sent $15 to HES.
* The group chose committee members, with Shelby Rice, April Keo and Laurence Berger to serve on the Special Education Board, Berger and Sarah Stirton serving on the Buildings and Grounds Committee, Jason Selland and Kate Ross on the Negotiations committee and Ross and Rex Lockwood on the Wellness Committee.
* After several periods of Executive Sessions that lasted around 40 minutes, the board voted to take Transportation Director Damon Bowen’s recommendations for changes in transportation.
