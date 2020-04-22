Disaster boxes will be distributed along with commodities for North Brown County residents on Wednesday, April 29.
Organizers said the disaster boxes are for families who would not normally meet the low-income qualifications for commodities, but have come into hard times - such as lost income, or have extra kids at home. Families receiving disaster boxes need to show a photo ID.
Distribution for commodities and the disaster boxes will be distributed for North Brown County residents only from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St. on a first-come, first-serve basis.
People must stay in their cars and "drive through" to pick up commodities and disaster boxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.