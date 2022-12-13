Discovery classes to start up Tuesday, Jan. 17 Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 13, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Morrill Public Library is starting Discovery classes on Tuesday, Jan. 17.This program lasts for 10 weeks. Kids ages 3-5 who have not yet started kindergarten will enjoy hands on activities, crafts, music and reading books.Please call the library at 785-742-3831 for more information. More from this section Vegetable Intake Linked to Reduced Risk for Type 2 Diabetes Model Using Nine Urine Metabolites Can Predict Preeclampsia Lewis Capaldi doesn't look after his voice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Heartland Realty Midwest LLC celebrates ribbon cutting at new location HMS hosts spelling bee Pardon Our Dust: We’re Under New Management! Discovery classes to start up Tuesday, Jan. 17 Horton Police Appointment process decided for open Commission seat Hawks fall just short at Centralia Governor Laura Kelly Encourages Job Seekers to Attend End-of-Year Statewide Virtual Job Fair Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity asks for community input on stoplight issueJuvenile struck by vehicle near HMSWenger group wins the Marel Pet Food FundraiserGovernor Laura Kelly Encourages Job Seekers to Attend End-of-Year Statewide Virtual Job FairHHS bands present Winter ConcertStanding guard for the seasonBig 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoffDiddy welcomes baby girlCounty Commissioners return to ARPA talksBrittney Griner released in prisoner swap with Russia Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.