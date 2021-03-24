Discussions on finding a negotiator to represent Brown County for wind energy talks continued at Monday morning's Brown County Commission meeting.
The commission has made it clear that there are not any current negotiations in process for any wind farms to enter the county. However, based on advice from Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, the commissioners are considering retaining the services of an attorney who specializes in wind farm negotiations for any future need.
Hill told the commission a few weeks ago at a meeting that he would recommend James Neeld, an attorney who negotiated wind energy contracts for Nemaha County. He said the Nemaha County Attorney was happy with Neeld's representation of the county for the wind energy negotiations. As transmission lines for the Nemaha County wind farms will cross through Brown County, Hill proposed getting Neeld on board for potential negotiations. He noted there was not a retainer fee needed - Neeld only charged for work completed.
The commissioners tabled any decision for a couple of weeks and Commissioner Bill Pollock said he would like to find a couple of alternatives to Neeld. He said, based on his discussions with newly elected Nemaha County commissioners, that Neeld charged too much and didn't necessarily represent the county well.
On Monday, Pollock introduced Josh Ney with Kreigshauser Ney Laws Group, which has offices in Topeka and Olathe. Ney also serves as Jefferson County attorney and told the commissioners that while he did not have expertise with wind energy negotiations, he had experience with local governments and land acquisitions. He told commissioners that there are currently not any wind farms in Jefferson County either.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl, who is also chairman of the commission, thanked Ney for his interest, but said they had a county attorney who has been representing Brown County for 29 years very well in all other legal matters and said what they really needed was someone who specialized in wind energy.
Commissioner Pollock made a motion to enter into a contract with Kreigshauser Ney Laws Group, however the motion died due to lack of second.
The commissioners tabled any decision on obtaining the services of an attorney for these purposes until further research on attorneys could be conducted.
Brown County resident Lucas Heinen provided the commissioners with packets of information about wind farms and asked permission from the commission to provide any names for their review in their search for a negotiator.
In other business:
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl reported on continued staffing of the nurse at the main entrance of the courthouse. Starting April 1, the nurse will only be on an as needed basis for the courts.
* Following discussion on the county's COVID leave, the commissioners voted to extend the leave through the end of June.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed repairs to the roller from District 1 and District 3. The cost of the repairs would be $7,771.95. The commissioners voted to pay the cost. Lehmkuhl discussed different funding options she had researched for the Road and Bridge department. Lehmkuhl also discussed a federal grant compliance virtual training she would like to attend.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl presented three bids for removal of four trees on courthouse square. The bids are as follows: Gamble Tree Service with a bid of $8,100. Gudenkauf Tree Service with a bid of $4,350 and Kyle’s Tree Service with a bid of $8,250. Discussion was tabled until the commission can further inspect the trees.
* Dave Schuetz, Custodian, inquired about the purchase of a utility shed for the courthouse as well as updating the 11 year old lawnmower.
* Brown County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold, presented a quote for $21,695 from Navrat’s for replacement of the desk stations in her office. Lippold will contact additional businesses to get additional quotes.
* Wanda Davis, Director, discussed the billing for Meals on Wheels program. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will contact the NEK Area Agency on Aging to attend next week’s meeting.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed Evergy billing for the old jail. The county sold the old jail in July of 2016.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Industrial Stormwater Permit Holders Invoice for the commission’s signatures.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the contracts with Allied Business Solutions. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, requested references from Allied Business Solutions.
* The commission will next meet on Wednesday, March 31 for the end-of-month regular bill paying session.
