A Brown County dispatcher was recognized for her quick thinking on the event of a fatality accident at Monday morning's Brown County Commission meeting. In addition, 20 seconds of silence was observed in memory of a fallen deputy.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant and the family of Andrew Kreek were present to present dispatcher Paige Powell a certificate of recognition to dispatcher Paige Powell for her quick thinking during a wreck at midnight on Nov. 16 2019 that claimed the life of 16-year-old Ian Miller and caused serious to critical injury of the other 4 teens in the vehicle.
Merchant said Powell took the initiative to dispatch multiple air ambulances to the scene, just a few miles west of Hiawatha at the juncture of Horned Owl and U.S. 36 Highway. He said this quick action is credited with saving the life of Andrew Kreek, driver of the vehicle, who sustained critical brain injuries in the wreck, in addition to other injuries. He was transferred to KU Medical Center, as was two other passengers.
Kreek and his mother were on hand for the presentation and to personally thank Powell.
Also at Monday's county meeting, a moment of silence was observed in remembrance of Deputy Todd Widman, who was killed in the line of duty on March 1, 2000 after picking up a run away juvenile from New York. The juvenile shot and killed Widman, who had been employed with the Brown County Sheriff's Department for 2 years, as he was driving his patrol vehicle.
County Attorney Kevin Hill requested 20 seconds of silence in remembrance of Widman.
