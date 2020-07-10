The following is a question-and-answer series with candidate William Pollock, challenger against the incumbent for District 3 County Commissioner.
Q. Share about yourself and our family.
A. I have lived in Brown County all my life, graduating from Powhattan High School in 1964. Attending Sterling College, I majored in physics with a minor in math. Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Science degree, I enlisted in the Navy and served for four years. Later, I attended K-State and Highland for agriculture classes, and Washburn for my educator’s teaching certificate. I started farming in 1973 and married Sharilyn (Jahnke) in 1975. We have three sons, two daughters-in-law and 12 grandchildren.
Q. What, in your opinion, are the positives or benefits of living in Brown County? What are your chief criticisms?
A. I live in Brown County because I grew up here, raised my family here, and it is where the opportunities were and are. This is where I have invested my life striving to make it a better place now and in the future. My only criticism is that the government is growing more burdensome and our freedoms are decreasing.
Q. What are the most important responsibilities of a county commissioner?
A. When important responsibilities are mentioned, often we first think of maintaining physical things such as roads, law enforcement, developing a budget, collecting taxes etc., which are very important. However, just as important is maintaining an equal balance between government and individual responsibility.
Q. What experience and/or training qualifies you for this position?
A. I am qualified for this position because of my varied life experiences: my training in the Navy as an opticalman second class on a submarine tender for fleet ballistic missile submarines; my education at Sterling College, K-State, Washburn and Highland in the areas of physics, math, teaching, agriculture and veterinary classes; my personal reputation for accuracy and attention to detail are assets that will benefit the citizens of Brown County. I understand the value of working with others and listening to their concerns.
Q. What do you think are the three most important issues that need to be addressed in Brown County in the near future? Explain why, and what you would do to address those issues if elected.
A. 1) Property taxes — In the last four years revenue from property tax levies has increased 14.9%, a rate greater than health care or education. This rate of increase is not sustainable. We need to look for changes which create a favorable environment for businesses and families.
2) Sales tax increases — The Hiawatha Hospital sales tax special election exposed a willingness of the commission to hand out tax dollars to a private business under the guise of an emergency. I will not allow tax dollars to be used as a solution for mismanagement.
3) Security issues at the courthouse — The current security system only provides a single defense and assumes that each person is a threat. There are other ways that are more effective. As for health issues, if people are responsible enough to go to the supermarket, they are responsible enough to go to the courthouse. Brown County residents are smart enough to know when masks are needed-without government mandates.
Q. Explain some of your most notable achievements as a professional in the county (political or otherwise).
A. Politically; I volunteered and was elected as chairman of the Brown County Republican party and served for 10 years. Otherwise, our most notable achievement was to raise our family so they also chose to invest in Brown County by raising their families here.
Q. What plans for the improvement of Brown County do you hope to see fulfilled if you were to be elected? What do you hope to accomplish during your time as a county commissioner?
A. To keep the government from becoming burdensome and protect the rights of individuals.
Q. Why should constituents vote for you in the upcoming election? A. Constituents should vote for me because I am a man of conviction. My experiences have confirmed my love of country and my responsibility to defend our God-given rights and the rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Having served our great country with many brave patriots, it grieves my heart to see our freedoms so easily lost at the hands of our own government. I look forward to protecting our freedoms once again ... much closer to home, in a different but no less important capacity as your next county commissioner.
