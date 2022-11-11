A local couple who retired recently from family medicine just completed their biggest adventure yet.
Drs. Pete and Julie Rosá made a notch in their bucket list by hiking the 2,000-plus mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine over a 6 month period. The trip came after 3 years of planning. Their friends and family joined in on the adventure by following the couple — who had served as family physicians in Hiawatha for more than 20 years — on their private Facebook page called Julie and Pete — Docs on the Trail.
In mid October, the couple shared about their adventure at a public presentation at their church — the First Baptist of Hiawatha — a couple weeks after their hiking was completed. They brought samples of their daily food — which amounted to anywhere from 500 to 700 calories including various energy bars, along with some freeze dried meals — all of their clothing, supplies, tent and packs they took with them on their trip. Pete said he had to change his pack halfway through as he was attacked by a squirrel who ate a hole in his pack.
“My new pack was 3 pounds less and that is actually a lot,” he said.
Pete’s packs ranged from 32-35 pounds and Julie’s 24-26 pounds.
“The weight would drop a little through the day as we ate some,” he said.
They also initially started with a three-person tent at the beginning, but switched to a two-person tent to save weight.
Both agreed they didn’t really know what led them to want to hike the AT, but also agreed they had no desire to do anything like it again. Three thousand people attempt to hike the entire Appalachian Trail every year and only 25 percent actually finish.
From their very first day in April when they took that photo at the archway of the trail in Springer Mountain, Ga., to their triumphant day of climbing Momma K. — or Mt. Katadhin — at the end of the trail in northern Maine, Pete and Julie tackled each day as a challenge.
“Some days were so hard, really hard,” Julie told the group gathered at FBC for the presentation. “There were days we wanted to quit.”
Besides the grueling punishment on their bodies — something both admitted they weren’t quite prepared for — came also the homesickness and the longing for their home, friends and family. Their four children — Katie, Jada, Mary and Jack — joined their parents one at a time at various legs of the trip, staying to hike for a week at a time. Back home, they had friends housesitting and also sending them boxes they would pick up along the way. Many of the boxes had new shoes in them — not hiking boots, but good walking tennis shoes. They each went through four pairs of shoes over the six-month hike and their feet flattened — growing a half of size for each after walking 5 million steps.
But there were so many highlights too — the feeling of accomplishing what they set out to do, the relationships they made on the trail with other hikers, the deep look inside of themselves.
The Rosás talked about the first days when they set off at Spring Mountain, Ga., to those last weary days when they trudged through the 100 Mile Wilderness — which ends at Baxter State Park, home of Mt. Katahdin and the end of their trail.
On their daily Facebook blog, there was one observation about the 100-mile Wilderness that Julie noted — “I cried, I pouted, I fell on roots, rocks, sticks, my own feet! I wanted to quit, I wanted to scream...our attitudes were bad sometimes — we could go on!!” Pete’s encouragement on those bad days — “Not all days can be our best day...and we don’t quit on a bad day!”
Another thing they both agreed upon was that some areas were very boring — not much scenery as they trudged through the giant fields of grass taller than them, or went through the tedium of going up a half mile mountain and then down again — repeating this several times. Julie said the heat was intense too — as they hiked during the heart of summer — along with bugs and gnats.
They had an itinerary for each day — trying to complete 15-18 miles or 100 in a week. Typically they would be up with the sun to start their day and especially during the hot days they would take breaks in the afternoon during the hottest time of the day. Then they would hike a few more hours in the evening.
“We worked hard and went to bed with the sun,” he said, noting it was great to be so physically tired that they would sleep all night.
“We sweated so bad you could see the salt stains on our shirts,” Julie said.
She said the longest they went without a shower was 8 days and she said they would take off their clothes — wet from sweat — and put them back on again the next day, still wet from sweat.
Food and water too were challenges — they carried water filters, but if they were lucky enough to find a natural spring, then they filled their canisters with the fresh water. They carried only small amounts of food and their daily calories were low. Julie ended up losing around 45 pounds, while Pete lost 65 during the 6 month hike.
They said their normal day started with coffee and some crackers or an energy bar. They would hike a couple hours and have another protein/energy bar. Around noon, they would have another bar or Trail mix and another snack in the middle of the afternoon. Suppers often consisted of freeze-dried meals.
Every 3-4 days they found their way to a small mountain town, where there were many places for the hikers to stay — in hostels, or places to set up their tent. It was there they were able to find home-cooked meals and they “feasted” to store up calories for the grueling days ahead. One of their favorite stops — and it is very well known, is called Shaw’s Hostel and they actually dropped food off for the hikers at a half-way point.
They were lucky to escape major injury, as many areas of the hikes include rough terrain that can be dangerous and even proved fatal for some. Some of their injuries included wasp and hornet stings and both had problems with their knees — wrapping with tape on a daily basis.
They said there was a definite “fear-factor” in their adventure — maybe a little like life and the unknown, which Pete said sometimes ended up not as scary as it initially seemed.
“Or maybe it was and we worked through it,” he said.
Both said that looking back, there were some situations they were in that were a little more dangerous than they would have liked.
“It’s a good thing our Moms didn’t know about it,” Pete said with a laugh.
One area that provided some of the greatest challenges were the rugged White Mountains in New Hampshire. For the Rosás — who have done their share of mountain hiking in Colorado, Pete said this was as hard as any 14-er he has ever completed.
“It was dangerous, the rocks were loose and people we were with were getting injured,” he said, noting that at this point they had already hiked 1,600 miles.
Their coldest day was 22 degrees and they slept in their coats, with their phones and water filters.
They went through North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia in the spring. With summer cane more of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. They said fall blossomed into a beautiful Vermont, New Hampshire and finally Maine.
Following their hike, the Rosas met with Hiawatha native Jacob Charles and his wife, Brianna, who reside in Maine. They said the couple gave them a vehicle to drive for 10 days to sight-see. They explored the region and even camped again — this time with a few more perks!
While the couple is now back home in Hiawatha, enjoying life as they knew it, Julie noted it was a little harder to adjust to being in a bed, a house and the everyday noisy aspects of life.
Their days of intense camping are behind them, and they are looking into a future that involves international medicine.
Julie said that after being a physician during COVID, their minds needed something different.
“This was a gift — COVID was very difficult on medical providers and staff, we had so many heart-wrenching situations,” Julie said. “Our bodies were tired, but this was a rest for our minds. It was a peace.”
Pete said they grew more dependent on the God, all the while gaining more humility.
“The trail was everything we thought it would be and maybe harder, maybe more boring, but I’m glad we did it,” Pete added. “It was a great adventure. We weren’t going to quit, but were ready to be done.”
