A local couple who retired recently from family medicine just completed their biggest adventure yet.

Drs. Pete and Julie Rosá made a notch in their bucket list by hiking the 2,000-plus mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine over a 6 month period. The trip came after 3 years of planning. Their friends and family joined in on the adventure by following the couple — who had served as family physicians in Hiawatha for more than 20 years — on their private Facebook page called Julie and Pete — Docs on the Trail.

