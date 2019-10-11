The Dog and Jog is back for it’s third annual event, to raise funds for the Brown County Humane Society.
This year’s event will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments, race T-shirts, medals, prizes and even an official race clock. Registration is $20 for ages 11 and older and $10 for 10 and under. includes a T-shirt. There will be a 2-mile route for the Dog and Jog.
No dog? No problem, the Humane Society has plenty of friendly dogs that you can take on a walk with you.
For more information on the event, contact the Brown County Humane Society at 742-1976.
