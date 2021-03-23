A Gofundme account has been set up to raise money to help a rural Horton family who lost their house in a fire Monday night.
According to the Gofundme account, Cassy Cox-Small and her daughters lost their home in a fire. The house was declared a total loss and tragically, the family lost two dogs in the fire. The family was not home at the time of the fire.
The Gofundme account is raising funds to help the family with replacing belongings and finding a new home by helping pay the deductible for renters' insurance, and the cost of a deposit and rent for a house, along with funds to pay for temporary housing.
To make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/coxsmall-family-house-fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.