One day after Doniphan County issued a "shelter in place" emergency order, county health officials were notified of a positive COVID-19 case.
According to a news release, the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health was notified Tuesday morning by KDHE that a resident in the county has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Doniphan County.
The individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. The Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health has begun work on identifying contacts of the individual.
"We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and CALL your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health if COVID-19 testing is done or if you are advised to quarantine. Our office continues to collaborate with health care providers in our community."
"Please help us slow the spread of this virus in our community by following the Emergency Order set in place by the Doniphan Co. Health Officer and the Doniphan Co. Board of Health, which states individuals may leave their residence only to perform an essential activity. The complete document can be found at www.dpcountyks.com."
The Doniphan County Emergency Management and County Commissioners have implemented a "shelter in place" order to take effect March 26 through April 6.
While no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Doniphan County, emergency management and county officials are taking this precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
St. Joseph, Mo. - just across the river from Doniphan County - issued this same order on Sunday, to take effect Tuesday. A "shelter in place" order asks residents to stay at home, unless there is an "essential need" as defined by the orders.
In addition, it orders all business that do not fill an "essential need" to close to the public.
For accurate COVID-19 information, please go to:
* Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) COVID-19: https://govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus
* Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
* Doniphan County: www.dpcountyks.com
If you have any questions, please call the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health at ( 785) 985-3591.
For more specifics on the Doniphan County orders go to https://www.dpcountyks.com/documents/public-notices/emergency-public-health-order-requiring-residents-to-stay-at-home-except-for-essential-needs.
