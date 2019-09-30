DONIPHAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) confirmed Monday that the man injured Sunday, Sept. 22 during a fight at a party in Doniphan County has died from his injuries.
Jason W. Pantle, 42, of Cummings, died Saturday, Sept. 28, at the University of Kansas Medical Center where he was being treated for head injuries following the altercation.
Three men were arrested on Sept. 25 by KBI agents in connection to the case. Arrested were Scott A. Vandeloo, 44, of Atchison, Brian A. Spillman Jr., 22, of Atchison and Matthew C. Scherer, 30, of Atchison.
All three were arrested on charges of aggravated battery, but those charges are expected to be amended due to Pantle's death.
The three were charged in connection to a case, where authorities were called to the scene of a confrontation at a party at 159 Monument Rd. in Doniphan County on Sunday, Sept. 22. During the overnight party, Pantle received serious head injuries during an altercation with other party attendees. He was transported by a family member to a residence in the 1600 block of Jayhawk Dr., in Atchison, where police and EMS were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. He was transported by EMS to a local Atchison hospital and later transferred to a Kansas City area hospital.
Assisting in these arrests were the Atchison Police Department, the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.
