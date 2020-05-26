The Doniphan County Health Dept./Home Health will begin COVID-19 testing in June 2020.
Testing will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. by appointment only.
Call the Doniphan Co. Health Dept./Home Health at (785) 985-3591 to see if you qualify for testing.
