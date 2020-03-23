The Doniphan County Emergency Management and County Commissioners have implemented a "shelter in place" order to take effect March 26 through April 6.
While no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Doniphan County, emergency management and county officials are taking this precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
St. Joseph, Mo. - just across the river from Doniphan County - issued this same order on Sunday, to take effect Tuesday. A "shelter in place" order asks residents to stay at home, unless there is an "essential need" as defined by the orders.
In addition, it orders all business that do not fill an "essential need" to close to the public.
For more specifics on the Doniphan County orders go to https://www.dpcountyks.com/documents/public-notices/emergency-public-health-order-requiring-residents-to-stay-at-home-except-for-essential-needs.
